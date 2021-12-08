dayton-daily-news logo
X

LANGSTER, EMERSON

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LANGSTER, Emerson

Born January 23, 1946, in Middletown, OH, to Mack and Lucy Langster. Passed away December 2, 2021, age 75. He leaves to cherish his memory his 1 son and 3 daughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11am until time of service at 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BALTES, Mark
2
DENNIS, Bea
3
BERRY, Ronald
4
BEVILACQUA, CHARLES
5
HARRISON, Peggy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top