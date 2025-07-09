Lanham, Patricia

Lanham (Frazier), Patricia Ann



Patricia A. Lanham, 92, of Middletown, OH, who was born and raised in Newburg, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family and faith. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 71 years, Stanley Ray Lanham, with whom she shared a life of love, laughter, and unwavering companionship. Patty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend whose warmth and generosity touched everyone she met. Patricia was a dedicated and lifelong member of Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. A lifelong example of what it meant to be a good neighbor, Patricia quite literally lived next to half of her family at one point or another and they wouldn't have had it any other way. Her door was always open, her kitchen always warm, and her heart always full. Feeding people was her love language, and her great-grandkids especially knew there was nothing better than a visit to Grandma Patty's house complete with snacks, stories, and the best hugs in the world. Her legacy is one of unwavering love, faith-filled service, and a deep commitment to her family and community. Patricia will be missed dearly but remembered always in the small moments, the smell of something cooking, the sound of laughter around a table, or the simple joy of a shared morning coffee. Patricia is survived by a large and grateful family, including sons Rick (Beth) Lanham, Danny (Marti) Lanham; daughters Paula (Kelly) Moore, Beth (Albert) Stanifer; son in-law Michael Stott; Sister, Shirley (James) Knotts; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by son Michael Lanham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 10th, 2025, from 5:00 PM  7:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005 and Friday, July 11th, 2025, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, 1052 Middletown Eaton Rd. Middletown, OH 45042. Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



