LANTZ, Sharon

LANTZ (Spears),



Sharon Lee



72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her



loving family in South Glens Falls, New York, On August 2, 2021. Sharon was born on June 16, 1949, the daughter of Sam and Juanita Spears; sister of Margaret (Les), Carolyn (Bob), Sandra (Lowell), Marilyn, Phil (Ruth Ann), Sam "Bud" (Pat), Cheryl (Ron), and Jim (Lisa); cousin of Terra (Wendell). Sharon was a graduate of Woodward High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated first in her class from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing and went on to develop the rehabilitation standards for brain injured patients at Drake Hospital. She continued her nursing career working with the elderly at the Jewish Home for the Aged in Cincinnati and Hallmark Nursing Home in Glens Falls, New York. Sharon also served as the office manager for Dr.



Andrew Garner in Glens Falls. Sharon loved Jesus, led with her heart and prioritized people. She made friends everywhere she went. She was a prayer warrior.



Sharon is survived by her husband of 33 years, Sam Lantz; daughters Michelle (Brent) Berry, Melissa (Graham) Poag,



Melanie (Mark) Neely, Kathryn (Mark) Parker, and Heather (Jeff) Wilson; grandchildren Justin Parker, Ethan Parker,



Nathan Poag, Claire Parker, Hannah Bertok, Caleb Poag, Luke Neely, Rachel Berry, Joel Berry, Landon Neely, Micah Poag, Eric Berry, and Levi Neely. They could be the thirteen most blessed grandchildren because God gave them Sharon for their Mimi.



Visitation will be held on August 15, 2021, from 3:00 PM until time of service at 5:00 PM at Richmond Road Baptist Church, 2170 Hamilton Richmond Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 with



Pastor Josh McKinney officiating. Private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021. A Celebration of life service will also be held in Stillwater, NY, at 121 Cahill Road Stillwater, NY 12170 on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 5:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to www.drjamesdobson.org, www.erickshope.org, or www.samaritanspurse.org. Condolences may be left at



www.rosehillfunerals.com