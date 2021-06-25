dayton-daily-news logo
X

LANTZ, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LANTZ, Thomas R.

67, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Wilmington, OH, on July 27, 1953, to Robert and Katherine Lantz. He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 8437 Auxiliary and the Eagles. Tom was an

accomplished award-winning autobody professional. He was an avid automobile and motorcycle enthusiast. FUJIMO! Tom will be dearly missed. Tom leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Alice Lantz; daughter, Angela (Nate) Melendez; granddaughters, Erys and Sierra Melendez; brother, Larry (Susie) Lantz;

sisters, Katherine (Ron) Holden, Donna (Jerry) Mowles, and Bridget (Ted) Schaefer; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his

parents Robert and Katherine Lantz. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 5075 Enon-Xenia Rd, Fairborn, Ohio 45324.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kinley Funeral Home

1307 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.kinleyhttps://www.kinleymemorialservices.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top