LaPrise, Barry

Barry Albert LaPrise, 81, went to be home with the Lord on Friday, July 18th, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 30th, 1944, in Greenville, Ohio the son of Albert J. and Avis L. (Wiest) La Prise. Barry, affectionally known to many as "Bear", served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. A long-time and active member of North Hampton Community Church, Barry found deep joy and purpose in his faith. He served faithfully as a trustee, always ready to lend a hand or offer thoughtful guidance. Barry retired after 18 years with Vernay Laboratories and later ran his own home renovation business for 15 years. A naturally gifted woodworker, Barry had a sharp eye for detail and craftsmanship. Whether building a piece of furniture or restoring a room, he poured care and precision into all of his works. "Bear" and his wife, Susan enjoyed traveling-particularly to Amish Country-and took joy in exploring new places on group tours. Their days were often filled with long walks and hikes, a simple pleasure they enjoyed until recent years. Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Susan (Ward) LaPrise; his children: daughter, Michelle Temple (Mike); step-daughters: Paula Althouse and Cynthia Akers (Woody) and step-son, Thad Webb; two siblings: Trish Bester (David) and Terry LaPrise (Saundra); 13 grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Jennifer, Amanda, Kody, Marrissa, Jacob, Jeremiah, Johnathen, Savannah, Ashley, Tim and Cassie; 11 great-grandchildren and many special friends and his dear church family. Barry is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry LaPrise.The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 24th, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating his life will be Friday, July 25th at 10 a.m. at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton. Memorial gifts may be made in his honor to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





