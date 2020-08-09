LARIE, Robert H. Age 77, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his residence. Robert was a retired Truck Driver after 30 years of service, an Army & Navy Veteran, a member of the VFW and the FOE. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferman & Inez Larie; and siblings. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Dena L.; daughters & son-in-law, Rebecca Larie, Karen S. & Herb Morris, Jessica Larie; sons & daughters-in-law, Dale Larie, Donn & Brandi Gleason, Bob Larie Jr. & Lois Newell, Mike Larie and J.D. Larie; sister, Peggy Prescott; brothers, Vernon, Sandy, Joe & Paul; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Monday, August 10, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Committal service will follow at 2:30 PM Monday, at Londonderry Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Association in Robert's memory.

