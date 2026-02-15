Larry Horwath

Horwath, Larry Charles



age 91, formerly of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Born in Oakland, CA in 1934 and moved to Ohio at the age of 7. Larry graduated from Chaminade High School and University of Dayton. He worked 60 years at Dayton Stencil Works. Larry was a lifelong supporter of Scouts of America serving in numerous leadership roles. He was also active in the Riverdale Optimist Club, the Dayton Area Presidents Club and member of the Engineer's Club, Larry was a devoted parishioner of St. Henry's Parish. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marguerite Horwath, his first wife Martha (Jauch), and brother, Darrell Horwath. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet (Jelinek); daughter Katherine VonderBrink (Phil); sons John (Maureen), James (Tami), Robert (Alice), Thomas (Raquel), and Michael (Christine); stepchildren Karen Malko, Michael Malko, and Rebecca Welz (Donny); 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4–7 PM Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Thursday, February 19, 2026 at St. Henry Church, Dayton, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scouts of America. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com