Larry Pugh, a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, educator, and lifelong lover of music, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, at the age of 79. Born on May 11, 1946 to Mary and Elmer Pugh. Larry lived a life rooted in kindness, integrity, and service, leaving behind a legacy that touched countless lives.



Larry pursued his passion for music at Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, where he earned both his Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Music Education degrees. He began his career as a music educator in the Princeton City Schools, where his talent and dedication inspired generations of students. Later, he shared his expertise and vision in the publishing world as Vice President of Publishing at Lorenz Publishing Company where he remained a respected and beloved figure in the music industry.



A man of deep faith and service, Larry was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as both Deacon and Elder, and joyfully directed a youth bell choir. He also gave generously of his time as a member of the Oakwood Rotary, embodying the spirit of community and fellowship in every aspect of his life.



Beyond his professional and spiritual commitments, Larry found great joy in playing tennis and was an avid sports fan, with a particular devotion to the Cincinnati Reds. His love of music, however, remained the constant thread through every chapter of his life, enriching not only his own journey but also the lives of all who knew him.



Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Gloria; daughter Lisa, son Christopher and daughter-in-law Amanda, his cherished granddaughter Thalia, sister Ruth Ann Koogler and niece Angie Koogler. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, music, and integrity will endure through his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.



A Celebration of Life service will be October 11 at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.



