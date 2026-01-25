Larry Shumway

Shumway, Larry Allen



Was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 10, 1941 to Norman and Nora Shumway. Larry graduated from Springboro High School in 1959. Shortly after, he proudly served his country as a Petroleum Specialist in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He completed basic training in San Antonio, Texas, followed by technical training in Amarillo, Texas. His service then took him overseas to the Philippines for a year and a half, and later to Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, where he spent the remainder of his enlistment. After returning home in 1963, Larry wasted no time beginning the next chapter of his life. Within two weeks, he applied to General Motors and was hired immediately. He went on to dedicate 35 years as a Millwright at GM, beginning in 1963 and retiring in 1998. Larry was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and pride in providing for his family. In retirement, Larry remained active and social. He enjoyed golfing and fishing-two of his favorite pastimes-and continued working for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and several car dealerships, always staying busy and connected with people. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Judy Shumway; his parents, Norman and Nora Shumway; his brothers, Mike Shumway and David Shumway; and his cherished grandson, Brenden Morelock. He is survived by his loving children: Larry (Kim) Shumway, Cherie (Terry) Miller, and Kelly Shumway. He also leaves behind many siblings: Linda, Gary, Sandy, Diane, Mary, Norma, Martha, Daniel, and Faith, along with many extended family members who loved him dearly. Larry was a proud grandfather to Brianne Shumway, Austin (Rachel) Morelock, Collin Miller, Ashley Miller, Kenzie Fuller, and Nathan Fuller. His legacy continues through his great-grandchildren, Aaron and Addison Miller, and Lillian Conrad, who brought him immense joy. Larry will be remembered as a devoted husband, a hardworking provider, a proud veteran, and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His steady presence, quiet strength, and deep love for family will be missed beyond measure but carried forward by all who were blessed to know him. The visitation 1:00 to 2:00 Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Calvary Cemetery St. Henry's Chapel, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45409, with the service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



