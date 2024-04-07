Larsen, Palle Ib



Age 89, of Kettering OH, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2024. Palle was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. He was preceded in death by his parents Karen "Helga" (Olsen) and Ib Larsen. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Larsen (Brown); son Eric (Sheryl) Larsen; daughter Karen (Chris) Coffee; grandchildren Allison Coffee (Tucker McFerren), Nathan Coffee (Maddy), Shannon Coffee, Jamie Gray (Sagen Patton), Heather Schwegler (Dan); great-grandchildren Kayla and Jackson Gray, and Max and Jemma Schwegler; sisters Winnie Taradash and Kirsten Madsen. Palle was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and Barbara were inseparable. They loved travelling together. For years they participated in water aerobics at the Kettering Rec Center and volunteered for the city of Kettering where Palle was a member of the Ukulelians. They also enjoyed dancing, especially the polka. Palle was an avid golfer. He was also an excellent orator, well known for his memorable speeches and toasts. Palle was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served from 1954 to 1957. He earned degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, University of Dayton, and Central Michigan University. His working years were spent mostly at NCR and Systems Research Laboratories (SRL). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 27, 2024 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at the Kettering American Legion. Remembrances will start at 1:00 with a Military Honor Guard Ceremony starting at 1:30. Friends and Family are welcome. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com