Lathern, Patricia



Age 69, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Arthur Bell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



