Latimer, Bruce Lee



Bruce Lee Latimer, 89, of Springfield, Ohio passed away, Sunday, June 29, 2025. He was born June 24, 1936, in Springfield, a son of Stanley J. and Emma E. (Allison) Latimer. Bruce graduated from Springfield High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from International Harvester in 1998.



He is survived by sister and caregiver Carol Dimitroff, nephew and caregiver Anthony Dimitroff, sister Pamela Fields, a stepdaughter, Tracy L. Barker, granddaughter Angie whom he and his wife raised, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Doris S. "Sandy" (McNutt) Latimer, a sister, Barbara Ford, stepson, Cole Barker, and grandson James Rakestraw. Visitation will be from 5:00  7:00 PM, Monday, July 7, 2025, in the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, 2425 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 8, 2025, also in the funeral home followed by burial in Ferncliff Cemetery.





