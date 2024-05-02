Lattimore, Alice M.

Lattimore, Alice M.

age 76, departed this life Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Middletown, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Funeral service to follow 11 AM, Monday, May 6, 2024 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pk, Dayton 45417. Interment Woodside Cemetery, Middletown.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

