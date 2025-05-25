Laub, Bernice

Laub (Moore), Bernice Mae "Bernie Moore"



Bernice Mae Laub (Bernie Moore), age 88, of Dayton & Eaton, OH and Fountain City & Richmond, IN, went home to be with her Lord on December 26, 2024, at Forest Park Health Campus.



She graduated from Eaton High School in 1954. She worked and retired after 36 years of service from the government. Bernie was also a long-time member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she served in various volunteer and leadership roles. She enjoyed 4-H while living in Eaton and met many life-long friends while living at the YWCA as a young adult. She and Jerry loved to travel, visiting family and friends and seeing all that the world offered. Faith and family were her two great loves and she held everyone in that light for the entirety of her life.



Bernie is survived by her son, Daniel Laub and daughter-in-law Mary Ann Linkhart of Fairborn, OH; Teresa (Terri) and David Johnting of Fountain City, IN. Grandchildren: Anthony, of Kettering, OH; Jeremy (Beatrice), of Okinawa, Japan; Joy, of Boulder, CO; Forrest (Emily), of Albany, OR; Hope (Zoe), of Queens, NY. 13 Great grandchildren as well as many cousins, nephews and her dear sister-in-law, Jean Rausch, of Centerville, OH.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald (Jerry), the love of her life for over 50 years; parents, Edward & Irene Moore; and brothers Charles, Marvin, and James.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, May 31, at Sovereign Grace Church, 1541 South Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45410.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .



