LAUBENSTEIN, Robert A. "Bob"



...Well done good and faithful servant...Enter into the joy of your Lord" Matthew 25:21



Bob left this Earth November 30, 2020, to establish his home in heaven at the age of 86. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 27, 1934. He was the son of Arthur 'Pete' and Rose (Powell) Laubenstein. Bob



married the love of his life



Pauline Burke on February 13, 1960, having met at Camp Campbell Guard church camp. They were married for 55 years when she preceded him in death on May 28, 2015.



Bob was a proud Hamiltonian. He graduated from Hamilton High School and Miami University. During college he was a member of the Air Force ROTC.



Bob was employed as an accountant at Champion Papers, Magnode, and retired from Stephens Graphics (formerly known as Hamilton Tool).



He was an avid bowler for many years with trophies and plaques proudly displayed at his home. His favorite of all sports was the Cincinnati Reds. He rarely missed a game on television or radio and always knew the stats and enjoyed



collecting baseball cards.



Bob was very active in his church throughout his life serving in many roles such as the Board of Deacons and Sunday school teacher. He led the Hamilton Men's Bible Class for 10 years (1969-1979) which was held in downtown Hamilton on



Sunday mornings in the old courthouse annex building. He loved the Lord, served faithfully and this is his greatest gift to his family, friends and community. To know Bob was to know and witness his unquestionable faith.



He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, father-in-law, world's best grandpa, uncle and friend. He will be



greeted in Heaven by his wife, Pauline (Burke); son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Peggy Laubenstein; his parents; and his brother, Paul Laubenstein.



Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Scott Arand: grandchildren: Britnie Laubenstein and Brandon Laubenstein, Ben Arand and Matthew Arand; great-grandchildren Carson and Maddie. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Evon Laubenstein, Ceilia Burke and brother-in-law, Richard Burke; and many beloved nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; other family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to First Baptist Church of Hamilton, Mission Ministries or Tina's Angels, a charity to help Breast Cancer families www.tinasangels.org



Services are private and at the convenience of the family.



Condolences may be offered at www.avancefunerahome.com.

