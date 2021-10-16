LAUDERMILT,



Thomas Wayne "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" Wayne Laudermilt, 66, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2021, at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1955, in Meigs County, Ohio, the son of



Alberta M. (Smith) and Orland A. Laudermilt, Jr. Tom worked in autobody repair at various



places for many years, and he retired from Foreman Blair. He was an all-around handyman who loved working on cars. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, and watching the Andy Griffith Show. Survivors



include his wife, Jennifer R. (Dykes) Laudermilt; four children, Betty Jo (Martin) Fish, Thomas Bailey Laudermilt, Misty Wakeman, and Brett Laudermilt; two grandchildren, Erica and Emmett Fish; sister, Sue Withrow; brothers, Walt, Vick, John, and Max Laudermilt; best friend of over 40 years, Leon



Huffman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Irene Nelson, Vivian Garnes, Donna Darst, and Bernice Goble; brothers, Charles, Frank, Eddie, and June Laudermilt; and his parents. Tom never knew a stranger. He was always laughing and never said a cross word to anybody. A gathering of family and friends will be held from



12-3 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

