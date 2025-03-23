Laumann, Jane

Laumann (Draugelis), Jane C.



age 92, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 20, 2025, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12pm at the Church of Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Oak Tree Corner, per their website oaktreecorner.org. The family would like to thank the caretakers at Kauhale, Enclave of Springboro, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the care they provided Jane. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



