Lauren Dean

Dean (Miller), Lauren D.



Lauren Miller Dean, age 41, passed away peacefully on December 24th, 2025 after a long and courageous battle with Neuromyelitis Optica.



Surrounded by love, Lauren showed remarkable strength, grace, humor and a positive attitude that gave her the fight to overcome anything life threw at her during her journey.



Born on December 6th,1984 in Springfield, Ohio, Lauren graduated Greenon High School in 2004. Lauren was known for her sarcasm, sense of humor, compassion and determination. She had a deep love for her family, the Bengals and playing cards with her mom and daughter. Even in the face of illness, Lauren continued to be happy in her day-to-day life, she inspired others through her bravery, positivity, and love.



Lauren is survived by her mother Janet Miller; her daughter, Alyssa Dean; sister, Alison (Todd) Christensen; nephews, Ryan, Steven and Landon; sister, Kristin (Christopher) Pearson; nieces, Emily and Sophia; and the love of her life, Michael North. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Miller; step-father, John Reilly; grandparents, David and Sarah Berry and Edward and Marietta Miller; and great grandmother, Mary Berry.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all who love Lauren and who provided support, care, and comfort during her life.



Lauren's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 30, 2025 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Enon, OH. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



Though her life was far too short, Lauren's impact was profound and lasting. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.





