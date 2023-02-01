LaVELLE, Rosemary



Age 101, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 28, 1921, in Springfield, the daughter of David Henry and Rose Ann (Garrity) Collins. Mrs. LaVelle was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, shopping and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed at Wrens Department Store. Survivors include seven children: Charles (Barbara Martin) LaVelle, Tom (Karen) LaVelle, Bill (Cindy) LaVelle, Mary Pullins, Karen (Terry) Shaffer, Doug LaVelle and Patricia LaVelle, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Charles F. LaVelle, on November 15 2008, two brothers and her parents. Visitation will be held in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until 11:15AM Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM in St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father Larry Gearhart officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

