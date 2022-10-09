LAVOIE, Jeanne Marie



Beloved wife and mother, ended her journey on this Earth Friday, Sept. 30. She was 85.



Born Aug. 31, 1937, she was married to the love of her life, Robert (Colonel, USAF, Ret.), for 55 years before his passing in 2014. She is survived by four sons -- Steve (Laurie), Dennis (Kim), Tim and Kevin (Donna); her sister, Ann Hartman of Pearland, Texas; sister-in-law, Dayna Gleeson of Friendswood, Texas; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A devout Catholic and voracious reader, Jeanne loved talking about books, going out to eat with family, playing bridge and traveling.



Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, at Incarnation Church, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville. Full obituary at



