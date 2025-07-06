Lavy, Carl E.



Age 96, of Arcanum, OH, passed peacefully in the arms of his Savior on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at his daughter Teena's home where he had resided for several years. Carl was born on March 29, 1929, to the late Clarence and Marie (Sell) Lavy. Carl received Christ as his Savior and was baptized in the Old German Baptist Church when he was 15 years old and stayed a faithful member of the Old German Baptist Brethren New Conference. Even in his later years when he could no longer attend in person, he enjoyed listening to several sermons across different time zones each Sunday. Carl was united in marriage to Catherine Rurode on March 29, 1947 and was blessed with two children, Kenton and Teena. He was a farmer and plumber and thoroughly enjoyed his work and livelihood. He and Catherine also enjoyed traveling, going on road trips with their travel trailer but also flying across the world to tour many countries. When they returned from each trip, he would compile his pictures into slides and loved to share his stories and experiences with family and friends. Carl is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Catherine; brother Gerald; 5 sister-in-laws and 3 brother-in-laws. He will be missed by his surviving family, Kenton & Cindy Lavy, Teena & Gary Peters; seven grandchildren, Joshua Lavy and his wife Christy, Jamie Lavy and his wife Sarah, Katrina Angle, Andrew Peters and wife Rebekah, Tyler Peters and his wife Carrie, Benton Peters and his wife Jessica and Trenton Peters and his wife Amy; twenty five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sister and husband Ruth and Glen Landes; brother and wife Marvin & Wilma Lavy; sister-in-laws, Linda Lavy and Linda Rurode. Family will receive relatives and friends on July 7, 2025, at the Shiloh Meeting House, 8340 Delisle  Fourman Rd. Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral service will be on July 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Shiloh Meeting House. Burial will follow at Newcomer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



