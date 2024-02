Law, Flora Mae



Flora Mae Law, age 79 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.



