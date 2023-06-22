Lawrence, Darlene



It is with great sadness that the family of Darlene Lawrence announce her peaceful passing on June 16, 2023.



She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta Ramsey. Darlene was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated from Mt. Healthy High School.



On November 23,1963, she married the love of her life, Marvin. Together, they raised their family in Fairfield, Ohio. After retiring as a bus driver for Fairfield City Schools, Darlene and Marvin moved to Sebring, Florida to enjoy the warmth and sunshine. She loved to socialize, dance and golf. She enjoyed riding around the neighborhood on the golf cart, stopping at garage sales for extra fun. She was happy-go-lucky and her laugh would make you smile.



She is survived by her husband and best friend of 59 years, Marvin Lawrence. Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sherry (Fred) Meyer, Lori (Brian) Horn ,grandchildren Chelsey (Garrett) Burkhart, Marissa (Dustin) Wombles, Chayton



(Ember) Patrick, great grandchildren Braxton, Presley, and Phoenix, a brother Bob (Sandy) Ramsey, and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Nicholas King.



Memorials may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fairfield Civitan Club (1381 Hunter Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014) on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4:00pm-7:00pm.



