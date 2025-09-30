Lawrence Murlin

Murlin, Lawrence



Lawrence F. Murlin Jr., 81, of Plain City, Ohio, passed away on September 25, 2025. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 11:00am to 12:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm at St. Brigid of Kildare, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Following the Mass of Christian Burial, a luncheon will be held at St. Brigid of Kildare. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.



