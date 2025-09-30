Lawrence Murlin

Murlin, Lawrence
Lawrence F. Murlin Jr., 81, of Plain City, Ohio, passed away on September 25, 2025. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 11:00am to 12:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm at St. Brigid of Kildare, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Following the Mass of Christian Burial, a luncheon will be held at St. Brigid of Kildare. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Funeral Home Information
Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Dublin
5980 Perimeter Dr.
Dublin, OH
43017
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/ohio/dublin/schoedinger-dublin/8789