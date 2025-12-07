Ogletree, Lawrence



Lawrence Ogletree, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, November 30, 2025. Funeral Service 11 am Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



