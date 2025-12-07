Lawrence Ogletree

Photo of Lawrence Ogletree

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Lawrence Ogletree
Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

Ogletree, Lawrence

Lawrence Ogletree, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, November 30, 2025. Funeral Service 11 am Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Henry Baranak Sr.
2
Brenda Bobo
3
William Burgmeier
4
Tamberly Burtch
5
Hazel Blackburn