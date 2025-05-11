Laws, James Gentry



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James Gentry Laws, D.O., who left this world on April 30, 2025, at the age of 87. He was born on April 12, 1938, in Oklahoma City, OK, to Leo and Aurie Laws, who instilled in him the values of hard work, compassion, and the importance of serving others.



Jim, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was a dedicated physician specializing in Interventional Cardiology. His medical career took flight in Dayton, OH, where he touched countless lives with his expertise and unwavering commitment to patient care. His impressive career at Grandview Hospital (now Kettering Health) spanned the years 1975 - 2020. His love for teaching others was evidenced by his regular classes and lectures in cardiac medicine. He spent his life not only healing hearts but also advocating for those less fortunate, participating in medical relief missions aimed at aiding underserved, war-torn, and impoverished communities across the globe.



His love for service extended beyond the hospital, dedicating his time to charitable and humanitarian works, and providing aid to those in need. He was awarded the Humanitarian Award by the Ohio Osteopathic Association. Jim's life was a testament to the noble calling of medicine and the profound impact one individual can have on the lives of many.



On July 1, 1961, Jim married the love of his life, Patsy B. Laws, with whom he shared a deep bond that lasted a lifetime. Together, they raised two wonderful sons: the late Jason Gentry Laws, who preceded him in death, and Marcus Vernon Laws. His family was the centerpiece of his life, and he found immeasurable joy in his role as a father, grandfather to Wesley Laws, and great-grandfather to Liam Laws. Jim's legacy lives on through them, as they carry forward his values of kindness, resilience, and dedication to helping others.



In addition to his professional accomplishments, Jim was known for his impeccable style. A sharp dresser, he could often be seen in a three-piece suit, complete with a pocket watch and hat, embodying a timeless elegance that matched his distinguished career. His presence was always marked by a warm smile and a genuine interest in those around him, making him a beloved figure in both his personal and professional circles.



Jim's military service in the Army's 82nd Airborne reflected his courage and commitment to serving his country. His experiences in the military shaped his character and reinforced his desire to help those in distress, further influencing his path in medicine.



He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy, his son, Marcus (Leslie), his grandson Wesley (Allison), his cherished great-grandson, Liam, and his sister Amelia L. Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Aurie Laws, and his beloved son, Jason.



As we gather to honor and celebrate the remarkable life of James Gentry Laws, D.O., we invite all who knew and loved him to come together in remembrance. The funeral arrangements will be scheduled at a later time and date, and we encourage those who wish to pay their respects to stay tuned for further details.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to organizations dedicated to medical relief efforts, a cause close to Jim's heart. He dedicated his life to helping others, and through your generosity, his legacy of compassion and service can continue.



James Gentry Laws, D.O., leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and commitment to the betterment of humanity. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all whose lives he touched.



A gathering to celebrate the life and memory of James G. Laws, D.O. will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 31st, 2025 at the American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, OH,



