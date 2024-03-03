Lawson, Connie Elizabeth



Connie Elizabeth Lawson, born on October 19, 1941, was a remarkable vocalist who, alongside her partner Kenneth Richardson, graced stages globally with a diverse musical repertoire. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, she was known for her enchanting voice and artistic pursuits, including painting.



Connie's devotion extended to McKinley United Methodist Church, where she began her musical journey. Her compassionate nature left a lasting impression on those around her.



On February 26, 2024, Connie departed, leaving behind a powerful message in her final song, "I need you, you need me, We're all a part of God's body." Three days later, she took her last breath. Connie is survived by her sister, Beverly Ann. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and church family. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lois Dawson, brothers Curtis and Charles Lawson and her parents, George, and Lucille Lawson. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and her voice continue to resonate in our hearts. Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 2, 2024 (at Noon) @McKinley United Methodist Church, Dayton OH



