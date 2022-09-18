LAWSON, Dewey M.



Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for one day. He was born December 2, 1932, in Menifee County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1945. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School Class of 1951, and served for five years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Dewey was an Aero Space Machinist for Aeronca for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. He was a Former Commander of American Legion Post 218. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved his dog Sam. Preceding him in death were his parents, Berry and Clara (Back) Lawson; his wife, Margaret Lucy Lawson; two sisters, Esther Fugate and Wanda Gehron; one brother, Ronald Lawson; and two step-children, Nichola and Vicki Laricchiuta. He is survived by one son, Phillip W. Lawson; six daughters, Charman (Bill) Ritchey, Linda (Ray) Maggard, Mary Laricchiuta, Malissa (Jim) Mtcastle, Cindy (David) Dunn, and Peggy Chesnut; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Wilson, Flora (Mort) Short and Anita Gehron; two brothers, Denzil (Lois) Lawson and Merle Lawson; one brother-in-law, Robert Gehron; and many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

