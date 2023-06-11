Lawson, Millie



age 77 and longtime resident of Drexel OH, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton with loving family by her side. Born in Germantown OH, Millie was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, parents John and Vivian Hayes, sisters Virginia Snyder and Delores Allen, and brother Harold Gabbard. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Millie retired after many years of service in Housekeeping at Maria Joseph Nursing Home. After retirement, she stayed busy as a caregiver and companion for many elderly people in their homes before her own health began to fail. She was of the Christian faith, a former member of Harvest Ministries in Gratis OH, and an avid follower of Jimmy Swaggart and Leroy Jenkins' ministries. Special mention goes to Millie's nieces Teresa, Darlene, and Sharon, and her best friend Lou, for all the loving care and support they gave to Millie as her health slowly declined. Millie's big smile and wonderful laugh will always be missed, but we are comforted knowing that she is now free from all her pain and suffering. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11am at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville, OH. To send a special message, please www.NewcomerDayton.com.

