LAWSON, ROGER



LAWSON, Roger, age 94, of Middletown, Ohio passed away December 13, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for three days. He was born September 29, 1929 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and lived in Ohio most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Koren War. He was employed as a trainer for remote operation of trains at AK Steel, where he was employed for 39 years before retiring in 1992. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. His complete obituary may be seen and Condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



