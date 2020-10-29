LAWSON, Sherry Kent



Sherry Kent Lawson, age 81, passed away on October 26, 2020, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe. Sherry was born in Hamilton, OH, on September 22, 1939, to the late Charles Kent and Lois Ward. She was a 1957 graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School and loved singing in the choir. She retired from the Black Clawson company and was an active member of the American Business Women's Association and served as president for several years. Sherry is survived by her daughter Tina (Steve) Dirksen, grandchildren Drew



and Kacey Dirksen, sister Judy Davisson, stepchildren Bob



Lawson, Jack (Betty) Lawson, Jim (Sunday) Lawson, Dianne (Bill) Meyers, and numerous step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Dayton and the wonderful staff at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. Private arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sherry Lawson to Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org or mail to 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the family at



