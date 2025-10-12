Layden Robert

Robert, Layden Delmotte



Robert "Bob" Delmotte Layden, born October 22, 1935 in Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully at Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio on October 8, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert S. and Octavia Layden and his beautiful wife of 58 years Elizabeth "Fay" Greathouse. He is survived by his three sons Rob (Nancy), Jim, Dan (Toni) and granddaughters Lydia and Anna. Bob graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1953 where he enjoyed playing clarinet in the Marching Band. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1957, and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University. Bob also proudly served in the U.S. Army as an artillery officer reaching the rank of Captain. On September 1st, 1961, Bob married the love of his life "Fay." They raised three sons and cared for a pet cat named Mittens, who he secretly adored. Following his active duty in the Army, Bob worked for Monsanto in Charleston, West Virginia. He would later move to Dayton and work for NCR leading many projects including the testing of NCR's first ATM machines. The majority of Bob's career was spent at Lucas Ledex. For over 20 years, Bob served as their Director of Quality Assurance where he embodied his own motto, "Quality is a habit, do you have it?" Bob was an active member in the American Society for Quality Control and also taught evening engineering classes at Sinclair Community College. Bob was an independent thinker and person. He passionately cheered on his Boilermakers and attended many Indy 500 races. He liked working on his car, keeping his yard beautiful, and presenting at Toastmasters. Bob also always enjoyed a good steak, and he could never turn down a tasty cookie or ice cream dessert.



