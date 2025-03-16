Layman, Nancy E.



Nancy E. Layman, 84, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2025. She was born on July 11, 1940, to Hobart Boyd and Hattie (Pate) Davis. Nancy was a dedicated and hardworking individual. She spent many years as a typist for the Franklin Chronicle, worked for Black Hawk Automotive for 15 years, and part-time at Target. A deeply faithful woman, she was a long-time member of Stratford Heights Church of God, where her relationship with God was a guiding force in her life. Her faith was central to everything she did, and she was always a strong advocate of putting God first. Her devotion to family and friends was unwavering. Nancy was a loving and caring presence in the lives of those around her. She served as the president of the residence council at Arlington Pointe, where she also contributed as the editor of the Arlington Pointe News, sharing her passion for bringing the community together. Nancy had a wide range of interests that brought her much joy. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Bengals. She could always be counted on to cheer for her teams with enthusiasm. In addition to her love of sports, she found joy in playing Bingo and spent countless hours supporting local organizations. She dedicated many years to the Carlisle Ponytail Association and the Band Boosters, showing her commitment to the growth and success of the youth in her community. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tony) Skiles, Sherri Messmore, and Samantha (Jay) Lee; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Smith, Amanda (Andrew) Combs, Melinda (Sheldon) Frazee-Harris, Tucker (Bree) Messmore, Connor (Madison) Messmore, Parker (Danielle) Messmore, Mariah (Dustin) Venters, Jayden (Dominic) Lee, Tony (Amber) Skiles and Raquel (William) Spangler; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Adalyn, Archie, Savannah, Genevieve, Jackson, Theodore and Zinnia; sisters, Mary Eisele and Martha Ritter; sisters-in-law, Joyce Mulroy, Linda Hatfield; Shaun (Jeff) Davis and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Larry Layman; her parents; brother, Robert Davis; sister, Martha Brown and sister-in-love, Nancy (Nanny) Williams. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 6:30PM at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd. Middletown, OH 45042. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



