Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

LEACH, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEACH, Linda Kay

82, of Dayton passed away December 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born July 11, 1939, to the late Roy and Dorothy Smelker in Dayton. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1957 and was a longtime member of Shiloh Church. Linda was a model and instructor with Sisson Agency for 13 years. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph; 3 children Tim, Greg and Lori Leach; 2 grandsons Ryan (Bree) and Matt(Lauren); 4 great grandchildren Bohan, Cora, Mila, Della; and brother Jim(Diane) Smelker.

A Funeral Service will be held 12:30 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society in Linda's memory. Online memories and

condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
BRUBAKER, Carol
4
BRICKLES, Beverly
5
COTTON, Tyrone
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top