LEACH, Linda Kay



82, of Dayton passed away December 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born July 11, 1939, to the late Roy and Dorothy Smelker in Dayton. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1957 and was a longtime member of Shiloh Church. Linda was a model and instructor with Sisson Agency for 13 years. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph; 3 children Tim, Greg and Lori Leach; 2 grandsons Ryan (Bree) and Matt(Lauren); 4 great grandchildren Bohan, Cora, Mila, Della; and brother Jim(Diane) Smelker.



A Funeral Service will be held 12:30 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society in Linda's memory. Online memories and



