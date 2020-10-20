LEACH, Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. Leach, 80 of Catawba, passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 2, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elva and Avenell B. (Jenkins) Munyan. Phyllis was a 1959 graduate of Springfield High School. She was an active member for over 57 years with the Country Church of Catawba. She was employed for 18 years with Cornnuts in Urbana. She enjoyed farming with her husband, Joe on the family farm. Phyllis was a loyal Republican supporter and loved a good debate. She was an avid historian; her newspaper collection pertaining to current events from 1950 to present time are now part of the Northeastern High School library and she would also assemble picture books for her family to treasure. She loved to garden, can, bake and was a 4-H leader for many years. She spent countless hours assembling care packages to send to Afghanistan for the precious US soldiers. Her greatest joy was her children and attending their countless activities, as she was always on the front row. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Don) Donelson, Jeff (Sherrie) Leach and Rebecca (John) Moyer; her grandchildren, Kaysie (Avery) Salvito, Kelsie Leach, Justin Leach, Maile Moyer, Mitchell Moyer, Joseph Moyer, Bobbi Jo Ray (Aaron Hopping), Jennifer Patton (Alan Wiles), Denise Ray (Justin Hutton), Lindsey Donelson (Steffen Jewel), and Lainey Donelson; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Wiles, Jadyn Morton, Bronson Wiles, Dava Wiles, GraceLynn Hutton, Madyson Hutton, Justin Wade Hutton Jr., Jayda Jewell, Jonah Jewell and Juni Gillam; sister, Dee Watson as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care given to their mother by Penny Huffman and her family. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph F. "Joe" Leach; her brothers, Jack Porter, Roger and Wayne Munyan and sisters, Norita Grube and Sharon Parker. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Country Church of Catawba, 101 South Champaign Street, Catawba, Ohio 43010 with Rev. Glenn McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow McConkey Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Via Quest Hospice, 171 Morey Dr suite b, Marysville, OH 43040.



