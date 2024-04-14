LeBlanc, Theresa

LeBlanc (Manns), Theresa Lida "Terri"



Theresa Lida "Terri" LeBlanc (Manns), age 72, of Beavercreek, passed away January 8, 2024, at Soin Medical Center. Terri was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 28, 1951, to the late Raymond and Kathleen Manns. Terri was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Manns; niece Tamora "Tame" Warren; and special friend Michael Hawkins. She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Kenneth LeBlanc; son, Adrian (Christy) LeBlanc; brother, Carl Manns; sister, Shelley (Lew) Hayes; grandchildren, Mallory LeBlanc, and Andrew LeBlanc; nieces Jane Lindsey, Kelsey Hayes, and Carlee Hayes; nephew Isaac Lindsey; great-niece Katrissa Warren; and special friend Jane Evans (Marcum). Terri was a 1969 graduate of Stebbins High School. Terri worked in a variety of places in various fields during her life: the medical field, artistry, upholstery, volunteering and taking care of her family, who she was deeply devoted to. One of her closest nursing friends described her like this: Terri never looked down at you, she never looked up at you, she always looked you straight into your eyes. Rest in Eternal Peace, Terri. Your good work on Earth is now done and your physical pain is gone. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00pm-5:00pm at C.I. Beaver Hall (3696 Highmont St., Beavercreek OH 45432) on Sunday, April 28, 2024.



