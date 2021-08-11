dayton-daily-news logo
LEDFORD, Shirley

LEDFORD, Shirley A.

Age 81, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for five days. Shirley was born July 3, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, and lived in this area all her life. She graduated from Trenton High School Class of 1958. She was employed as a dispatcher for the City of

Trenton Police Department and a member of the Moose Lodge of Trenton, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her

parents Olney and Amanda (Stacey) Hammond. She is survived by two children, Kimberly Ann (Jim) Marcum and Alan Ledford; three grandchildren, Emma Marcum, Wayne Ledford and Jammie Ledford; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Hammond and Richard Hammond; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

