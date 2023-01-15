LEDINGHAM, Sally Jane



77, of Springfield, passed away on December 24, 2022, due to heart failure. Her presence will be profoundly missed. She was born March 21, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, to Wesley and Mae (Storts) Poland. Sally worked for over 20 years for the Springfield License Bureau, retiring in 2002. She was an employee for several years before becoming the Deputy Registrar. Sally graduated from North High school and attended Wittenberg University. Sally said her goal was always to be a mother. She and her late husband Michael Ledingham showed immense love to their three children, as well as the friends of their children. Their house was open to the neighborhood, and they made everyone feel welcome. Sally and Mike had been together since they were fourteen years old, and he was the love of her life. Their love was palpable and their affection for each other was very romantic. Even after thirty-five years of marriage, they were incredibly in love. Mike Ledingham preceeded Sally in death, passing in May of 2000. Even after losing her soul mate, Sally's enormous strength and love for her children allowed her to persevere. She bravely battled multiple medical issues over the years. Sally faced these obstacles with a smile and usually some jokes. Her positive energy and desire to have fun uplifted those around her. Sally Jane enjoyed eating out with family and friends and cheering on the Buckeyes. She loved listening to live music and dancing as well. One of her favorite hobbies was making blankets for people. Another favorite past time was socializing at tag sales while volunteering with her friends. Sally is survived by her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Douglas and Sami Jo Ledingham of Portsmouth, and Brian Ledingham of Springfield; and one daughter, Becky Ledingham Gray and son-in-law Robert Gray, both of Kettering; as well as one brother, John Poland of Troy. Sally is also survived by brother-in-law John Hendriks of Springfield, husband of late Peggy (Poland) Hazlett-Hendriks. Sally was also preceeded in death by a brother-in-law and her other sister, Fred and Martha (Poland) Camden. Sally Jane adored her many nephews, nieces, cousins as well as her friends, and their children and grandchildren, whom she loved as family. She also had a genuine fondness for the staff at Wooded Glen. The family of Sally Ledingham is grateful for the kindness and great care provided by all the staff and volunteers at Wooded Glen, the Springfield Cancer Center, and many other medical professionals, as well as United Senior Services. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 28th at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME in Springfield. Visitation will begin at 4pm with a service immediately following at 5pm. A celebration of life will be held in The Landing at Littleton & Rue beginning at 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions are appreciated and may be made to the Springfield Cancer Center for the Appearance Center, United Senior Services of Springfield, or the Clark County Dog Shelter. To view Sally Jane's memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



