Lee Althen

Althen, Lee Emmanuel



Lee Emanuel Althen, 87, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on September 16, 2025. He was born on November 22, 1937 in Upper Dublin, PA to the late John Althen and Dorothy (LaChance) Althen Basiel. He and his wife, Mary Connette (Farrant) Althen shared 55 years of marriage before her death in 2014. In addition to his wife, Mary, Lee was preceded in death by his sister, Avis (Althen) Meskus and his granddaughter, Caroline Marie Althen. Lee is survived by his daughter, Heidi (Althen) Wilkens (Paul) of Centerville, and his son, Marc Althen (Jane Elliott) of Mohnton, PA; his four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Wilkens) Fleming (Erik) of Centerville, John Paul Wilkens (Kelsie Hawkins) of Cincinnati, Katherine Althen-Velázquez (Jeremías) of New York City, Sarah Althen (fiancé James Haggerty) of Shillington, PA; and five greatgrandchildren: Braden, Addison and Carter Fleming, and Rosa Lynne and Leo Wilkens; and his longtime friend and companion Martha Haley. Lee worked at NCR for 37 years, coming to Dayton as an apprentice and transitioning to instructor teaching students how to use the latest NCR products. He joined technical publications first as a writer/manager and ended his career as a Systems Analyst developing systems to streamline writing and art for technical publications groups corporate-wide. He retired in 1995, though he continued his work as a consultant. During retirement, Lee enjoyed working in his yard, building his own barn, woodworking, gardening, feeding and watching the wildlife, and trying new recipes. An avid walker and nature lover, he walked the local Five Rivers MetroParks as often as possible where he appreciated the wildflowers and animals in their natural habitat. The consummate host, Lee enjoyed happy hours and dinners at his home with friends and family where lively discussions and love abounded. The family will gather with friends for an informal service to share memories and celebrate Lee's life at SouthBrook Reverie, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342 on Monday, January 5, 2026, from 2-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to Hospice of Dayton (ohiohospice.org), Five Rivers Metro Parks (metroparks.org), or Habitat For Humanity (daytonhabitat.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com