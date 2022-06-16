LEE, Conley B.



Conley B. Lee, age 90, of Englewood, peacefully went to Heaven with his family by his side on June 13, 2022. He was born on December 27, 1931, to the late Ezra Ellis and Nelle Victoria (Hebb) Lee in Manheim, West Virginia. Conley retired from his position as Plumber at Delco Moraine after 30 years. He was a member at Crestview Baptist Church for 43 years. Conley was also a member of VFW Post #7741 in Clayton, where he served as the Chaplain for almost 30 years. Conley was a proud member of the elite Special Forces Division of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He adored his wife Leora and they enjoyed taking long road trips together. He loved attending his son's and grandchildren's sporting events and rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Conley is survived by his beloved wife of 69½ years: Leora (Gauer) Lee of Englewood, son and daughter-in-law: Charles E. "Chuck" (Linda) Lee of South Carolina, granddaughter: Lindsay Lee of California, grandson: Logan Lee of South Carolina, brother: Rev. Alton Lane Lee of West Virginia, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Conley was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Vergie (Bill) Edeburn, brother: Don Lee, brother and sister-in-law: Kent (Mary) Lee, and sister-in-law: Patty Lee. The Homegoing Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Crestview Baptist Church (6600 Salem Ave., Clayton, OH 45315) with Pastor Tim Cain and Conley's son, Charles E. Lee officiating. Visitation begins at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crestview Baptist Church in Conley's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at



