Lee, James Kenneth David



James Kenneth David Lee, age 72, of Huber Heights, OH, departed this life Monday, September 9, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, September 16, 2024 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



