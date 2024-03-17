LEE, Kenneth Allen



70, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024. Ken was born April 9, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Forest and Edna (Malott) Lee.



Ken is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Griep) Lee; his children, Erin (Matt) Laporte and Brady (Nora) Lee; his grandchildren, Isabella Lee, Brielle Lee, Kempton Laporte, and Bailey Laporte; and by numerous family and friends he met throughout his life.



Ken worked for Hobart Corporation for 34 years, serving as President of Hobart Service prior to retirement. He joined Hobart in 1976 as an accountant and held a series of high-responsibility positions in accounting and finance before becoming the controller of operations in Europe in 1986. Ken enjoyed traveling, cycling, running, boating, and cheering his grandchildren on in their own various sporting events.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Palms and Haven Hospice in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for their loving care and attention.



Funeral services will be at 12 noon Wednesday, March 20, at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (11 a.m.-12 noon) at the mausoleum chapel. The burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the ALS Association. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com