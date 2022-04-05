LEEDS, Mary Ann



Age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 1, 2022, with her family at her bedside. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to many. Mary Ann graduated from Lemon-Monroe High school in 1960 and started working at Barnitz Bank in Middletown, Ohio as a teller. Later, she was employed by Middletown City Schools and enjoyed being around the high school students. After retiring, she volunteered at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village, making many new friends. She was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees, and she was also a member of the Monroe Historical Society, where she served on the Board. She and her husband, Tom, were married for 59 years and resided in the Monroe area. Mary Ann enjoyed



traveling to Texas to visit her sister, as well as traveling to the Amish country. Survivors include her husband, Tom Leeds; son, Bill Leeds (Angie Little); grandchildren, Kayla Leeds, Jesse Leeds, Matthew Coldiron; sister, Fran Gorman (Doug); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Nancy Lubberger, and her favorite aunt, Carrie Derrickson. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave, Monroe, with Reverend Joel Harbarger officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the church. Donations can be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040 - OR - Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio 45050 - OR - PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd,



