LEEP, Oris "Paul"



LEEP, Oris "Paul," Jr., 95, of Springfield, departed this world on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Bluebird Retirement Community in London, OH. Born on June 11, 1930, in the heart of Kentucky, he rose from humble beginnings as the son of Oris Leep, Sr., and Oleva McNeely Leep. Paul was a man of remarkable character and resilience, embodying the virtues of love, family, and responsibility through his actions and unwavering example. A decorated serviceman, Paul honorably served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1953, demonstrating his commitment to his country and the principles of integrity and service that defined his life. After his military service, he dedicated himself to a long career as an electrician throughout Ohio, where he touched the lives of many with his skill and work ethic. Paul's heart was deeply rooted in his faith and community, most notably by his devotion to the Blessed Mother, Mary; he was a devout member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he shared his passion for helping others. A proud Green Blazer recipient from Catholic Central High School, he also found joy in bowling and coaching baseball, nurturing young talent in CYO and Lawrence-Haddix. He was a loving father to his seven children-Mary (Dennis) Rapp, Linda (Fred) Snead, Carol Leep, Joseph (Mary Beth) Leep, John (Sue) Leep, Ann (Dave) Morgan, and James (Wendy) Leep - each of whom carried forward his legacy of love and devotion. Paul was blessed with 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; all of whom inhabit the beautiful foundation of family he built through endless dedication. Paul was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Dorothy "Jean," in 2024, whose love was a guiding light in his life, and he will forever remain in the hearts of those he lovingly remembered, including two beloved grandchildren, Kristain Smith and Leigh-Marisa Dunn and three siblings, Charlotte Crocket, Virginia Jordan and Ivan Wandell Leep. His life was a testament to the power of perseverance, kindness, and family ties. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one half hour prior in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, a final resting place filled with the love of those he held dear. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



