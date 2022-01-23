Hamburger icon
LEFFEL, Helen

Obituaries
LEFFEL,Helen L.

86, of Hilliard and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on December 29, 1935, in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruby (Unger) Ludy. Helen

enjoyed oil painting and playing the guitar. She worked at the Ohio Masonic Home for 15 years as a housekeeper. Survivors include one daughter,

Shelley Curtner of Hilliard, Ohio; one grandson, Dane Curtner of Charlottesville, Virginia, and one great-granddaughter, Hayden Curtner of Palmyra, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd D. Leffel and one son, Daniel D. Curtner. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Helen's life will begin at 2:30 pm in the funeral home. Burial will

follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

