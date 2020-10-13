LEFFEL, Thomas A. Thomas A. Leffel, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties following a massive brain hemorrhage. He was born May 8, 1962, in Middletown, Ohio, and was a 1980 graduate of Franklin High School. Following high school, Thomas served four years in the United States Air Force. After his time in the service, he continued his education at Miami University. Thomas is survived by his mother, Shelby Leffel; brother, Douglas Leffel; aunt, Ruth Moore and cousin, Carolyn Moore both of Oak Park, Illinois; uncle Don (Debbie) Ingram of Springfield; cousin, Barbara (Mike) Murray and family of New Carlisle; and his cousin, Bret (Denise) Ingram of Beavercreek. He was preceded in death by his father, John Leffel; and both sets of grandparents. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Arrangements are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



