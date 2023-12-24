Leffler-Smith, Becky



Becky Lynne Leffler-Smith died of cancer on December 5, 2023 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on April 8, 1962 to the late William Leffler and Bette Phillips. In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by her sister, Gail Leffler. Surviving include her brothers, Dr. John Leffler and John (Barbara) Bryant Phillips; sister Tamara Phillips; daughters Anastasia Ross and Ariana Smith; grandpets Severus Snape, Lily Potter, Gabbey, and Panini. Employed by Wright Patterson Airforce Base for over 40 years, Becky received a number of awards for both her excellent work. In addition to her tenure, she developed lifelong friendships with a number of individuals who would communicate with her via various side-eye glances, countless unspoken (and sometimes quietly spoken) measures, and dealt with her "mom looks" like pros. Given her pertinacious attitude in this life, she vehemently requested no services to which her children responded with, "what momma wants, momma gets." If you are feeling so inclined to do something in her honor, please reach out to someone you've lost contact with and catch up over a beer or margarita. In addition, her family encourages everyone to push for better death with dignity options in Ohio - please write to your local congressperson to express the need for better hospice education within medical fields and additional options for those who have terminal outlooks. Special thanks to Riverside Hospital, Kobacker House, and her oncology care team overseen by Dr. Burkart; your care, support, and love to us in every step of this journey has been greatly appreciated.



