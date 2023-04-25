Legge, Marcia Irene



Marcia Irene Legge, 85 of Springfield, passed away April 23, 2023. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 30, 1937, to the late Russel & Katherine (Geron) Swartzbaugh. She was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Marcia went on to work many years for the city of Springfield and was a School Bus Driver for Clark-Shawnee Local Schools. She also volunteered along with her late husband as a past member of the Rockway S.T.F.D. #3. She was a euchre legend, loved to play shuffleboard and was a fan of the Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. Marcia devoted a lot of her life caring for others by knitting blankets for the sick, being a Girl Scout leader and a foster mom to 14 children. Marcia is survived by her children, Lisa (Eric) Fain, Stephanie Yowler, & bonus son, John Legge, grandchildren; Cole, Ted (Ashley), Samantha (Nate), Piercen, Ethan, Trenton, Crystal, Zavier, Jordon, Eric (Emily) Fain Jr., & Tyler (Rebecca) Fain; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Gabe, Eric, Kenzie, Dimitri, Kinsley, Adaline, Riley, Sophie, Todd Jr., & Miles, and special friends (you know who you are). Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years William Legge in 2013, son Stephen Legge, aunt and uncle Daisy & Clarence Grube. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any charity that reminds you of her. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10am-12noon. Graveside service will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at 12:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



