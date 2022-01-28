LEMAN, George L.



A Celebration of Life will be held for George L. Lemen at a later date.



George, age 90, a resident of Opelousas, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.



George retired from Speco in Springfield, Ohio, was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy during peacetime. He and his late wife Marie, both were Licensed Pilots enjoyed flying cross country for



almost 20 years.



George is survived by his son, John Lemen and wife Karensue, daughters, Susan Robertson and husband, Floyd Dupre, Lynda and Edie of Ohio, grandchildren, Jessica Sandoz, and husband, Stephen of Opelousas, Maxwell Lemen of Roswell, GA, Ayla Humphery and husband, Bobby of Plant City, Florida, Will Lemen and wife, Blaire of Columbus, OH, and Beau Lemen from Ohio; and nine great-grandchildren.



George is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Ezane Lemen, daughter, Sherrie "Pote" Lemen, grandsons, John Lemen, Jr., and Dr. Christopher Montgomery.



