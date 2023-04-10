LeMaster , Garner



Garner LeMaster age 90 of Enon, went home to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of George & Effie (Lemaster) LeMaster on July 13, 1932, in Johnson County, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers Eustace, Jim, & his twin brother Gail; 3 sisters Gwennith, June, & Faye. Garner is survived by his beloved wife Shelva of 65 years; daughter Kim Casto; grandchildren John Anthony "Tony" (Ashley) LeMaster, Julie Watts, Marcus Bowman, & Michael LeMaster; great grandchildren Benjamin, Anderson, Westley, Tristan, Ryder, Rahnie, & Bentley; sister Esther Amburgey; numerous nieces, nephews, many friends, & a host of church family. Garner was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Garner proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. After completing his military career, he worked as a television technician, & later retired from the Speedway Corporation. Garner was a faithful Christian man & was a longtime member of the Miami Valley United Baptist Church. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, & the University of Kentucky Wildcats. In his spare time, he enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5PM  7PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10AM at Miami Valley United Baptist Church 660 W. Hyde Rd. Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 with Bro. Curt Smith officiating. Interment to follow in the Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



